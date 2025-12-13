BRS votes found dumped in drain

Chinnakaparthi (Nalgonda): Allegationsof election rigging have surfaced in Chinnakaparti village of Chityal mandal, here, on Friday.

Congress leaders were alleged of being involved in the rigging after voter slips cast in favour of the BRS sarpanch candidate were discovered dumped in a drainage channel near the counting centre.

Hundreds of slips marked with the BRS symbol, ‘scissors,’ were seen floating through the drain. Locals who noticed the slips alerted party members.

Former Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah visited the spot, examined the discarded slips and reviewed the situation. The incident has led to tension in the area, and residents are demanding an investigation.