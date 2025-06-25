Live
Cong is most farmer-friendly govt, avers Dy CM Bhatti
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu criticized the previous BRS government for providing only partial financial assistance under the “Rythu Bandhu” scheme while withdrawing most other support measures.
Speaking at Rythu Nestham program, the Deputy CM emphasized that only Congress governments have undertaken such transformative initiatives for agriculture, unlike any other governments. “No party has embraced farmers with the kind of love and commitment that Congress has,” he said. “Agriculture means Congress,” he reiterated.
The Deputy CM announced that within just nine days, the Congress government credited Rs 9,000 crore directly into farmers’ accounts under the “Rythu Bharosa” scheme, making it the only government in Indian history to do so in such a short span. He called it a moment worthy of being recorded in golden letters in India’s history.
He said that this milestone was achieved as part of the collective decision of the people’s government and cabinet under the spirit of Indiramma Rajyam (Indira Gandhi’s governance model). “We have deposited Rs 9,000 crore into the accounts of 70 lakh farmers within nine days,” he stated.
He accused the previous BRS government of merely offering token amounts under “Rythu Bandhu” while stopping zero-interest and low-interest loans, subsidies for drip and sprinkler systems, bonuses for harvested crops, MSP payments, and compensation for crop loss.