Cong trying to hide its corruption: Jagadish on ACB notice to KTR
Suryapet: Former Minister G Jagadish Reddy strongly reacted to the recent ACB raid on the camp office of former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) in Sircilla.
Speaking to the media in Suryapet on Tuesday, he alleged that the notices served to KTR are part of a political drama by the Congress government to cover up the corruption of their own Chief Minister and ministers.
“When the CM’s name was mentioned to the Enforcement Directorate, they ran to NITI Aayog, almost begging before Modi. They must explain why they went to NITI Aayog now after boycotting it in the past?” Jagadish Reddy questioned.
He held the Congress government responsible for failing to properly organise international beauty pageants, thus damaging Telangana’s reputation on the global stage.
“To divert attention from their own scams, they are using media to spread false propaganda against BRS leaders,” he claimed.
“KTR’s vision is spreading across continents, and that frightens them. That’s why they are resorting to conspiracies like issuing notices to stop him from participating in international events. Congress is putting on a petty show to mislead people,” he remarked.
“There is deep dissatisfaction among the people towards the Congress regime. A public uprising is inevitable. Attempts to incite violence using CM’s photos are condemnable. No one can intimidate KCR’s loyal cadre,” he said.