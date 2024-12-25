Cyberabad sees 64 per cent Surge in Crime Rate

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has registered a total of 37,689 cases in 2024, which is an increase from last year’s 22,859 cases in overall crime. The crime rate in the Commissionerate has increased by 64 per cent compared to the previous year, with a drastic increase in cyber crimes, with 11,914 cases registered as compared to 5,361 cases the previous year.

Presenting the annual report 2024, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Tuesday informed that the cybercrime has increased by 32 per cent in overall crime cases registered.

There is a significant increase in economic cases, which rose from 1,551 cases to 2,140 cases. Property cases with 4,681 cases in 2024 compared to 2,904 in the previous year. Also, the dowry harassment cases increased by 30 per cent with 1,343 such cases recorded this year as compared to 1,030 in 2023.

Avinash Mohanty said that till November, a total of 14,250 FIRs have been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as the police adopted a free registration of FIR approach. “With the free registrations, there is an increase in the number of cases,” he added.

Cybercrimes in Cyberabad surged in 2024, with victims losing a whopping Rs 793 crore compared to Rs 269 crore in 2023. The Cyberabad police refunded a whopping Rs 70 crore lost to cybercrime in 2024.

According to the information of the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), 5,046 cases from the city were reported in 2024. And 7,324 cases in direct petitions by Cyberabad police.

Trading fraud emerged as the costliest cybercrime at Rs 338 crore with 1,686 registered cases, part-time jobs at Rs 173 crore with 3,267 cases, and smishing fraud at Rs 18 crore with 1,276 cases. While digital arrest fraud with Rs 80 crore registered 1,002 cases, vishing fraud with 990 cases, other crimes included advertisement frauds, customer care, service, and others.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Commissionerate registered 90 cases and arrested 203 persons. The EOW froze a total amount of Rs 30,77,48,454.

Avinash Mohanty said, “Under the NDPS Act, the Cyberabad police registered 421 cases and arrested 954 accused. The police seized 2,714 kg of narcotic substances worth Rs 24.92 crore and disposed of drugs worth Rs 19 crore.”

The road accidents in Cyberabad came down by nearly 5 per cent. A total of 842 people died in 805 road accidents this year. The highest deaths were of bikers, with 465, followed by 261 pedestrian deaths. The Cyberabad police, under CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register), received 60,469 requests and blocked 69,554 IMEIs and handed over 7,967 mobile phones to the victims.

The Cyberabad SHE Teams in 2024 conducted a total of 3,891 awareness programmes with 1,68,902 people attending. A total of 1,135 petitions were received through direct and social media, and 81 FIRs were registered, 1,613 petty cases booked, and 1,633 respondents counselled.

Avinash said that SHE teams caught 1,470 persons red-handed and nine child marriages were stopped. 105 cases were registered under PITA-1989. “Total 189 victims were rescued, and 270 accused persons were arrested. Moreover, 17 foreigners who were indulging in prostitution were deported to their countries with the help of FRRO.”

Under Operation Smile and Muskaan, Cyberabad police rescued 1,507 children with 541 FIRs registered. Special operations were conducted on street prostitution, and a total of 16 cases were booked, and 76 persons were arrested. Centre for Development and Empowerment of Women (CDEW), Cyberabad, received 1,895 petitions, and 5,738 persons were counselled.