Govt orders vigilance probe into IDPL land encroachment

Hyderabad: The State Government has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the IDPL (Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited) lands in Survey Number 376 in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

Following political accusations against each other by Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha and BRS MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao on the alleged encroachment of lands worth Rs 4,000 crore, the government ordered the probe.

Kavitha made serious allegations that Krishna Rao had encroached upon the lands and committed numerous irregularities and acts of corruption. Responding to this, the Telangana government decided to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations of encroachment of the valuable IDPL lands. The Telangana government has thus ordered an inquiry into the IDPL lands in Kukatpally, which are valued at Rs 4,000 crore.

The BRS Kukatpally MLA Krishna Rao welcomed the probe. He said that the inquiry would bring out the facts of who committed the irregularities and encroachments on the IDPL lands.