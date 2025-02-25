HC reserves orders on plea filed by KCR & Harish Rao

Hyderabad: The HC single bench of Justice Kunuru Lakshman on Monday “reserved orders” on criminal petition filed by former CM K Chandrashekar Rao and MLA T Harish Rao seeking “quash” of the order dated July 10, 2024 of the Principal Sessions Judge, Jayashankar Bhupalapally to appear in the case where the de facto complainant, Nagavelli Rajalingam--who was murdered recently--had accused the duo of swindling of crores in the Medigadda barrage construction.

On the last hearing, the judge made it clear that the petition had become infructuous and not maintainable as Rajalingam died due to which it will be disposed of. Public Prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao had furnished some judgments substantiating his contention that the investigation into a case, where the complainant dies, can also be taken up, whereas counsel for KCR and Harish Rao, Ramana Rao had opposed all the judgments.

During earlier hearing, Justice Lakshman had suspended the order dated January 24, 2024 passed by the Principal Sessions Judge, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, giving relief to KCR and Harish from appearing before it.

Rajalingam, a social activist, in his private complaint before the PSJ, had accused KCR, Harish and officials of resorting to large-scale misappropriation of funds and causing loss of crores to the exchequer in construction of the barrage.

PIL to direct OGH superintendent to extend medical aid to patients without insisting for Aadhaar

OnMonday the HC division of Acting CJ Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara directed the Government Pleader (Family, Medical and Health) to respond to contention of an advocate, Srinivas Byreddy, who filed a PIL, aggrieved by the Osmania General Hospital superintendent in not admitting patients for not producing Aadhaar cards by February 28.

The bench adjudicated the plea filed by Srinivas of Himayathnagar, seeking directions to the Principal Secretary (Family, Medical and Health} and the OGH superintendent to extend medical aid to the poor and needy, without insisting on producing Aadhaar cards. It directed the government to respond by March 3.