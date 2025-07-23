Heavy rain alert for Telangana

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad centre has issued a red alert predicting heavy to extremely heavy rain in various districts in the state for the next three days.

According to IMD officials, a red alert has been issued for the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Adilabad and Peddpally. The officials have predicted rainfall of more than 20 CMs and cautioned people not to venture out. The officials have issued red, orange and yellow alert in several districts in the state.

The officials said rains were because of the low pressure area formed along the northern coastal Andhra and another pressure from east west areas from northern interior Karnataka. There is another low pressure area near southern Chhattisgarh causing rains in the nearby districts.

The official said that there will be 7 to 12 CMs of rainfall in yellow alert areas, 12 to 20 CMs in orange and over 20 CMs in red alert areas.

The IMD has said there would be rains also in Hyderabad city. On Tuesday, the Cyberabad police had issued an advisory to the IT companies to provide work from home to the employees in the wake of heavy rains and heavy traffic which choked the IT corridor when it rained last time. The red alert districts include Nirmal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Peddapally.

The orange alert districts include Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Jashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem. The yellow alert districts include Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Mahabubabad. There will be rains in and around Greater Hyderabad limits. There will be thunderstorm activity along with lightning in several districts in the state.