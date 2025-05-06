India bears 13% of global asthma burden: Olive Hospital calls for greater awareness and access on World Asthma Day

On World Asthma Day, Olive Hospital in Hyderabad has reiterated its focus on improving awareness and accessibility of asthma treatment in India, where the condition continues to pose a significant public health challenge.

India accounts for over 13% of the global asthma burden, with an estimated 17.23 million cases nationwide. According to the World Health Organization, asthma affects more than 262 million people globally and causes approximately 455,000 deaths each year. In India, high mortality and disability rates linked to asthma are often attributed to poor air quality, late diagnosis, and limited access to long-term treatment.

This year’s World Asthma Day theme, “Make Inhaled Treatments Accessible for All,” highlights the importance of ensuring widespread availability of inhalers and other essential medications that can help manage the condition.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Syed Taha Mahmood, Consultant Pulmonologist at Olive Hospital, said, “Asthma is a manageable condition when treated properly. Inhaled corticosteroids and bronchodilators can control most cases, but lack of awareness and access to treatment make it far more dangerous than it needs to be. It’s time we address these gaps.”

Prevalence rates vary across age groups in India, with studies showing current wheeze symptoms in 3.16% of children aged 6–7, 3.63% in those aged 13–14, and 3.3% in adults. Despite this, many cases go undiagnosed, particularly in children.

Olive Hospital is advocating for improved education around asthma and access to medication. The hospital emphasises the importance of adhering to prescribed inhalers, identifying and avoiding common triggers such as allergens and pollution, and maintaining regular check-ups.

Patients are also encouraged to work with healthcare providers to develop personalised asthma action plans to manage flare-ups. Olive Hospital underlines the role of a healthy lifestyle—regular exercise, avoiding tobacco, managing stress, and getting annual flu vaccinations—to support overall respiratory health.

Typical symptoms of asthma include wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness, and persistent coughing—especially at night or early morning. These can be triggered by pollution, infections, cold air, and certain medications.

Olive Hospital, a 210-bed multispecialty facility in Telangana, offers a range of medical services including cardiac care, emergency services, neurology, urology, orthopaedics, and diagnostics. It is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers.

The hospital’s initiative on World Asthma Day aims to ensure that asthma no longer remains a silent or underestimated condition and that no patient is left without the care they need.

