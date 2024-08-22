JNTUH to roll out UG courses for working professionals

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) is all set to commence an evening college for undergraduate engineering programmes and the notification for admissions to UG programmes for working professionals will be released shortly.

According to JNTUH, the university is rolling out Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical, and Metallurgy programmes in its University College of Engineering, Science, and Technology, Hyderabad campus, for working professionals for lateral entry admission into the second year from the academic year 2024–25. Each of these courses will offer 30 seats.

Working professionals seeking admission into these programmes must secure a diploma in the relevant engineering branch besides working in a private or public undertaking for at least one year. Further, candidates must reside within a 50 km radius of the college to be eligible for admission.

The classes will be conducted from 6 pm to 9:30 pm on weekdays and daylong on weekends. Each of these courses will have 120 credits, which are mandatory for securing the BTech degree from the university.

“The notification for admissions to UG programmes for working professionals will be released shortly. Admissions will be on the basis of an entrance test,” said a senior official.