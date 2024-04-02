KCR failed to spread untruth at Nalgonda meeting on Sunday: Bhatti

Hyderabad: The Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that the way KCR spoke at the media conference on Sunday indicates the high levels of the frustration he was undergoing following large scale desertions from the party.

He said it was unfortunate that he went of speaking “lies after lies.”

He said he was aghast to hear KCR taking credit for integration of the national grid. It was done in 2013 during UPA government. KCR, he said has the habit of taking credit for any good done by anyone but will not accept his failures.

He said statistics indicate that the power consumption in the state this season had shot up drastically. If there was no supply how did the consumption go up?

He said BRS government for reasons best known to KCR opted for sub critical technology instead of super critical technology for Bhadradri power project and compromised on its efficiency.

Apparently it was for commissions. Similarly, KCR has selected a site which was not suitable for Yadadri power project. The proposed site was 350 kms away from the source where coal was available. This adds to the cost of power generation. Due to failure of the government, the centre had cancelled environmental clearance for the project. Who is responsible for that, Bhatti questioned. KCR had failed on all fronts including implementing his poll promises like two bedroom houses, free education from KG to PG etc. During KCRs regime there was no financial discipline. He could not even pay salaries in time for over last five years. The Congress government was just a little over 100 days old but it had maintained financial discipline and has been paying salaries in time.

Regarding power supply, the Dy CM said that the government had prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure uninterrupted power supply and there was no power shortage in the state as was being claimed by KCR and his son. He said the government was also exploring the possibility of power purchase from alternative sources of energy which would be cost efficient.