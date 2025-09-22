Khammam collector assures timely urea supply to farmers

Khammam: Ina move to support farmers during the ongoing Kharif season, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has announced that urea is being distributed promptly and efficiently across the district. Out of the total requirement of 45,678 metric tonnes, nearly 41,000 metric tonnes have already been allotted, and 32,494 metric tonnes have been distributed to farmers so far.

The distribution is being carried out through 76 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), 26 Agro Rythu Seva Kendras, and 446 private dealers. Additionally, 66 new procurement centers have been established to ease farmer access and reduce travel burden. Each center is being set up to cater to every 2,500 acres, ensuring better reach and convenience.

To prevent black marketing and hoarding, the distribution is being done strictly through cooperative societies and on a coupon-based system. Facilities such as drinking water, tents, and seating arrangements have been provided at the centers to accommodate large crowds and avoid inconvenience to farmers.

Durishetty emphasized that these measures have significantly curbed illegal practices and ensured that urea is not sold at inflated prices. He assured that continuous monitoring will be conducted to make sure every eligible farmer receives urea on time and warned that strict action will be taken against any malpractices.