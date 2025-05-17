Legal Awareness Drive Educates Farmers on Seed Safety and Rights

Gadwal: A Legal Awareness Seminar was conducted for farmers in Kurvapally village, Jogulamba Gadwal district, under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). The event aimed at educating farmers about their legal rights and responsibilities related to agriculture, especially in connection with the Seed Act and legal safeguards against counterfeit seeds.

Legal Aid Counsels B. Srinivasulu and Lakshmanaswamy participated in the seminar, directly interacting with local farmers and addressing their concerns.

Speaking at the event, the counsels emphasized that farmers must always insist on proper receipts while purchasing seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. “Purchasing from authorized dealers and following the guidance of agriculture officers ensures that farmers receive genuine and quality agricultural inputs,” they stated.

They particularly cautioned farmers about the growing threat of fake seeds in towns and marketplaces and urged them to take necessary precautions while buying inputs. Farmers were also briefed on their legal rights under agriculture-related laws, including procedures for filing complaints and seeking legal recourse.

In case of any legal disputes or problems, farmers were advised to contact the national toll-free legal aid number 15100 or the District Legal Services Authority at 08546-272677.

The seminar was also attended by Panchayat Secretary Mrs. Gayatri Goud, along with farmers and local stakeholders from the village.

This initiative is part of the District Legal Services Authority’s ongoing mission to empower rural communities with legal knowledge, especially those engaged in agriculture, who often fall prey to fraud and lack of awareness.