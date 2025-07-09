PJP Project Sees Heavy Inflows; Spillway Gates Open as Reservoir Nears Full Level

Gadwal: The Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) dam is witnessing substantial inflows as of 6:00 PM on July 9, 2025. The dam authorities have reported a water level of 317.650 meters (1,042.159 feet), which is just below the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 318.516 meters. The gross storage capacity currently stands at 7.933 TMC, while the live storage is reported at 4.226 TMC.

Inflow and Outflow Dynamics:

The dam is receiving an inflow of 1,22,000 cusecs, a significant surge attributed to upstream rainfall and increased river catchment flow. To manage the incoming water and maintain reservoir safety levels, authorities have released 94,878 cusecs through the spillway, utilizing the 14 spillway gates of the dam.

In addition to spillway discharges, the PJP powerhouse is generating hydroelectric power by releasing 28,658 cusecs through turbines. The overall total outflow from the dam is reported at 1,26,365 cusecs, slightly exceeding the inflow rate to ensure water level stabilization.

Lift Irrigation and Canal Utilization:

Bhima Lift-I has drawn 1,300 cusecs, while Koilsagar Lift has drawn 315 cusecs for irrigation and drinking purposes.

The Nettampadu Lift Scheme and Bhima Lift-II have reported no current drawals.

Left Main Canal (LMC) and Right Main Canal (RMC) drawals are 770 cusecs and 400 cusecs respectively.

This includes 150 cusecs through the RDS Link Canal.

Parallel Canal drawal is nil, indicating it is currently not in use.

Other drawals from the reservoir are reported to be nil, implying focused and controlled water distribution.

Additional Observations:

Evaporation losses have been minimal, at 44 cusecs, thanks to recent cloudy and rainy weather.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure safety and optimal water management, given that the water level is nearing the full reservoir mark.

Conclusion:

The PJP dam is operating under tight monitoring and regulation as inflows remain strong and reservoir levels approach maximum capacity. With effective coordination across spillway discharges, hydro power generation, and irrigation drawals, the dam management has ensured both flood mitigation downstream and water supply to critical agricultural and drinking sectors.

Residents downstream have been advised to remain alert as a precautionary measure due to continued high releases. District officials and irrigation department engineers are on high alert to manage further inflows in coordination with weather forecasts and upstream water release patterns.