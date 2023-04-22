PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Governor and CM KCR extend greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Ramzan greetings to the Muslim community.



Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi tweeted "Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May the spirit of harmony and compassion be furthered in our society. I also pray for everyone's wonderful health and well-being. Eid Mubarak!"

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

Similarly, the All-India Conress Committee leader Rahul Gandhi extended the greetings. Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone! May this auspicious festival bring peace, happiness & prosperity to all."

Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious festival usher in the spirit of love, and unite us all in the bond of brotherhood and harmony. pic.twitter.com/MEJ8GDKSm3 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2022

On Friday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao extended Ramzan greetings to Muslims.

Chief Minister Sri K.Chandrashekar Rao extended #EidUlFitr greetings to Muslim brethren. Wished Muslims to celebrate the Eid together with family, friends and relatives with the spirit of discipline, devotion and brotherhood imbibed through fasting in the holy month of #Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/Fu1jMMujYL — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 22, 2023

In a message, the Governor said that "The teachings of Holy Quran have shaped the lives of the society over the ages. The holy Ramzan is a reminder to us of the purpose of life as ordained by God that only through rigorous self-discipline it is possible to realise eternal life. On this holy Eid-ul-Fitr day, let us redeem our pledge to respect the dignity of human being, the sanctity of life and the essence of religious preachings.



KCR wished Muslims to celebrate Eid Ul Fitr with all family members and relatives with the spirit of discipline, brotherhood, devotion and spirituality taught from the fasting during the holy month of Ramzan. He prayed the Telangana State will be prosperous with the blessings of Almighty Allah and people live happily together with the blessings of God.

He reiterated that the land of Telangana symbolises the culture of 'Ganga, Jamuni Tehzeeb' and the state government is always committed to preserve Secularism and religious harmony. The State government extended support to Muslim community in many fields along with education and employment.

CM KCR said that many schemes implemented to bring a qualitative change in Muslims lives are yielding good results, KCR claimed.