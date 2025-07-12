PM's Economic Advisory Council Chairman Meets CM Revanth Reddy

Live
S. Mahendra Dev, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy today at the CM's residence in Jubilee Hills. The pair engaged in discussions focused on steering Telangana towards a development-oriented trajectory.
During the meeting, CM Reddy emphasised the importance of mutual respect between the Centre and the states within India’s federal framework. He asserted that national development is contingent upon the growth and progress of individual states. The Chief Minister outlined plans aimed at promoting the development of both the industrial sector and the service sector within Telangana.
Also in attendance was Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Principal Secretary of the State Finance Department.