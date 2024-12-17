President Droupadi Murmu Receives Warm Welcome at Hakimpet Air Force Station

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Hyderabad for her winter break, receiving a grand welcome at the Hakimpet Air Force Station. Along with Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended a warm reception to the President upon her arrival.

Among those present to welcome the President were Minister Satyavati Rathod, Senior Advisor to the Government Harkar Venugopal Rao, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Special Chief Secretary for the Home Department Ravi Gupta, and high-ranking officials from the three armed forces. The event marked a significant moment of hospitality and respect for the President during her visit to the city.