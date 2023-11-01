Rangareddy District Collector encourages public use of cVIGIL app

This app offers a range of services to support their participation in the electoral process, including:

Registration of New Voters

Voter Transfer

Correction of Errors

Voter Removal

Linking with Aadhaar

Request for Wheelchair

Request for Assistance to and from Voter Centers

Request for Assistants

Finding their name in the electoral roll

Locating the nearest polling station

Rangareddy: n a proactive move to ensure transparent Legislative Assembly elections, Rangareddy District Collector, Bharti Holikeri, has urged the public to utilise the cVIGIL app. This app empowers citizens to report instances of voter enticement, intimidation, or coercion in the district, with the assurance that their complaints will be addressed promptly.

Bharti Holikeri highlighted that complaints made through the cVIGIL app will be addressed within 100 minutes of submission. The Election Commission has made this app readily available to the public, accessible to anyone with an Android mobile device through the Play Store.

Holikeri explained that users of the app should keep their cameras active, capturing photos or videos when necessary, alongside a brief description of the issue. The identity of complainants making use of cVIGIL will be kept confidential.

To ensure a smooth and transparent electoral process, she stressed the importance of citizens reporting any injustices witnessed in their vicinity promptly using the app and emphasised that the app is both secure and user-friendly, designed to facilitate the reporting of issues.

Holikeri clarified that the app accommodates reports submitted in English, though not in Telugu. The District Collector urged the people of Rangareddy district to take full advantage of this application to ensure fair and just elections.

Additionally, she informed the public about the Savidham app developed by the Election Commission of India, specifically designed to cater to differently-abled individuals.

These services are available to differently-abled individuals through the app, which can be conveniently downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple Store.

The initiative underscores the Election Commission’s commitment to making the electoral process more inclusive and accessible for all citizens, including those with disabilities.