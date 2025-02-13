Several BJP, BRS leaders join Congress ahead of polls

Khanapur: MLA Vedma Bojju Patel said that all the workers should work hard to ensure that the Congress party wins in every village in the upcoming Local Bodies elections.

Several BJP and BRS leaders took the pilgrimage of the Congress party in the presence of MLA Vedma Bojju Patel in Dantan Pally village of Utnoor mandal on Wednesday. Before that, they participated in the Rama Satyanarayana Swamy Kalyana Mahotsav and performed special pujas. Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bojju Patel said attracted by the welfare schemes being implemented by the public government in the state for the benefit of the people, BJP and BRS leaders are attracting towards the Congress par-ty. He said that the public government is constantly working to rebuild the Telangana state, which was betrayed for 10 years under the BRS rule.

He added that that he is ready at all times to repay the debt of the people of Khanapur constituency, where he was sent from Indiramma’s house to the assembly.

He said that the public government is working tirelessly to take the villages forward on the path of development. He called for efforts to make the Congress party victorious in the upcoming local elections. Earlier, MLA Bojju Patel par-ticipated in the Gondi Dharma Guru Nirasuka Jayanti cele-brations organized by the Pradhan Sangam in Utnur man-dal. Congress party leaders, villagers and others participated in this programme.