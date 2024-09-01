Sitarama project main canal suffers a breach, Peddavagu ring bund washed away

Khammam: Following many days of intense rains in the region, the main canal of the Sitarama project—which Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy just inaugurated—suffered a catastrophic rupture due to floodwaters entering the canal. At the second pumphouse of the project, which is located in Mulakalapalli Mandal near VK Ramavaram, about 40–50 feet of the canal's bund washed away. Floodwaters therefore damaged standing crops on nearby agricultural regions.

However, as a result of significant inflows, the ring bund of the Peddavagu medium irrigation project in Gummadavelli hamlet in the Aswaraopet mandal of the district washed away. As you may remember, in July of this year, there was a significant breach in the project near the spillway, which resulted in extensive damage.