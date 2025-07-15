Telangana Legislative Council Chairman tells babus to expedite reconstruction works

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Monday hinted that the next council sessions will be held in the old Assembly building and asked the officials to complete the reconstruction of the old building by August 15. The Council Chairman Sukhender Reddy held a review meeting with Roads and Buildings, Aga Khan Foundation and other officials on the reconstruction work of the Telangana Legislative Council building in the premises of the Telangana Legislative Council. The Special Chief Secretary of R&B Department Vikas Raj, CM Secretary KS Srinivasa Raju, Telangana Legislature Secretary Dr Narasimha Charyulu, ENC Rajeshwar Rao, and others participated in this meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Sukhender Reddy said, “There is a possibility of holding the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council meetings in the month of August. The government is planning to hold the upcoming meetings in this building next to the Assembly.” He explained that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had recently inquired about the work completed so far and the CM had ordered that the Legislative Council meetings should definitely be held in the old building in the month of August. He said that there should be no delay in the work, the pace should be increased and all the work should be completed by August 15.