Tentative timetable for SSC advanced Supp. Public Exam released

Hyderabad: The Board of Secondary Education released the tentative timetable for SSC advanced Supplementary Public Exam. According to the release, supplementary exams for the Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X students will be conducted from August 1 to August 10.

The last date for the candidates to submit the supplementary exam fee is July 18. The application form is available on the official website of the BSE, bse.telangana.gov.in.

If any student opt for recounting of their marks, they are required to pay Rs 500 per subject before July 15. They must apply at the Office of the Director of Examinations.

On the other hand, if they wish for a re-verification of their answer scripts, they must submit individual challans to the Office of the Director of Examinations in person, Rs 1,000 per subject, said a senior officer.

Date Subject Timings Monday 01-08-2022 First language 9.30 am -12.45 pm Tuesday 02-08-2022 Second Laanguage 9.30 am -12.45 pm Wednesday 03-08-2022 Third language (English) 9.30 am -12.45 pm Thursday 04-08-2022 Mathematics 9.30 am -12.45 pm Friday 05-08-2022 General Science 9.30 am -12.45 pm Saturday 06-08-2022 Social studies 9.30 am -12.45 pm Monday 08-08-2022 OSSC main language paper I 9.30 am -12.45 pm Wednesday 10-08-2022 OSSC main language paper II 9.30 am -12.45 pm



