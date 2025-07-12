Live
- Widespread rain likely across India till July 17; Delhi-NCR hit by waterlogging, traffic jams
- AAIB initial probe needs to be taken into global quorum to ensure 787 aircraft safety
- Six killed in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh
- 27 cops suspended in UP's Saharanpur for skipping Kanwar Yatra duty
- HM Shah inaugurates new Kerala BJP state committee office in Thiruvananthapuram
- New weekly injection to offer steady Parkinson's medication, cut need for daily pills
- No pilot is stupid to play around with switches during takeoff: Aviation expert Mark Martin on AAIB report
- Municipal outsourcing workers issues will be resolved soon: minister Narayana
- PM Modi hands out 51,000 appointment letters in 16th Rozgar Mela, says youth driving nation-building
- DRDO and IAF successfully test ‘Astra’ BVRAAM from Su-30 Mk-I
Tummala Nageshwar Rao urges to release water for irrigation
Farmers have urgently urged Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to facilitate the release of water for irrigation amid alarming reports of crops wilting...
Farmers have urgently urged Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to facilitate the release of water for irrigation amid alarming reports of crops wilting due to a severe water shortage. In light of these pressing concerns, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy held discussions with Collectors and representatives from the Irrigation Department to tackle the escalating issue.
Minister Reddy addressed the delays in water release from the Nagarjuna Sagar project and has advocated for the release of water from the Sitarama Project instead. Meanwhile, Minister Tummala engaged with Collectors from Khammam and Bhadradri districts to further explore solutions to the crisis.
Minister Uttam has indicated that a decision on the water release will be made after a review scheduled for later today.