Tummala Nageshwar Rao urges to release water for irrigation

Farmers have urgently urged Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to facilitate the release of water for irrigation amid alarming reports of crops wilting due to a severe water shortage. In light of these pressing concerns, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy held discussions with Collectors and representatives from the Irrigation Department to tackle the escalating issue.

Minister Reddy addressed the delays in water release from the Nagarjuna Sagar project and has advocated for the release of water from the Sitarama Project instead. Meanwhile, Minister Tummala engaged with Collectors from Khammam and Bhadradri districts to further explore solutions to the crisis.

Minister Uttam has indicated that a decision on the water release will be made after a review scheduled for later today.