APJAC seeks immediate PRC, pending DAs, arrears

Velagapudi (Amaravati): Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (APJAC), representing various employee, teacher, and pensioner associations, met chief secretary K Vijayanand at the Secretariat on Monday. Led by A Vidyasagar, the newly elected State President of the APNGOs Association and APJAC chairman, and K S Prasad (APUTF), secretary general, the delegation discussed pressing issues faced by employees.

The APJAC leaders called for the immediate appointment of a Pay Revision Commission (PRC) stressing that over two years have passed since the last revision was due. They urged the government to promptly initiate the wage revision process.

Furthermore, the delegation demanded the sanction of at least two out of the three pending Dearness Allowances (DAs) owed to employees. They also appealed to the government to address outstanding employee dues, including surrender leave arrears.

The APJAC leaders brought several other critical issues to the chief secretary’s attention including withdrawal of cases, interim relief, joint staff council meeting. They requested an early meeting of the Civil Services Joint Staff Council, chaired by the chief secretary, informing that the process for this has already begun.

APJAC chairman Alaparthi Vidyasagar, secretary general K S Prasad (APUTF), APUTF deputy secretary general D V Ramana, co-chairman G Hrudaya Raju, APTF’s Chennupati Manjula and N Chandrasekhar, vice chairman Chodagiri Srinivas, Irrigation CPS Employees Association state general secretary C M Daswere among the leaders who met the chief secretary.