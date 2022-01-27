Formation of new districts for ease of administration, says AP Planning Dept secretary Vijay Kumar

Andhra Pradesh Planning Secretary Vijay Kumar said an in-depth study was being done on the formation of new districts. He said the new districts would be set up for ease of administration and mentioned that the study was done on how the boundaries of the districts are to be notified. Vijay Kumar on Thursday gave a presentation on the formation of new districts to this extent. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the survey was based on geography, transport facilities, and infrastructure. Vijay Kumar said they had studied the sentiments and historical background of the people and proposed two revenue divisions for each district.



'We have ensured the formation of districts without dividing the Assembly constituency and the district centre's being close to all," he said. He said that the tribal area in the state is vast and if there is a district to a vast tribal area there will be difficulties and hence the CM thought of the formation of two districts for the development of the tribals. He said all the institutes named Srikakulam are located in Etcherla hence it is added Etcherla in Srikakulam.



Vijay Kumar said that Rajam is included in Vizianagaram for the area without damaging the development of Vizianagaram. He opined that Anakapalli is likely to fall behind if Pendurthi is removed and Bhimili was set up as a Revenue Division in view of its past importance. "Rampachodavaram is for development in Alluri district," he said.