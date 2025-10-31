Naidu-led govt example of effective governance

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma said that while no government can prevent natural calamities, only an efficient government can effectively reduce the intensity of their impact. He stated that the NDA government in Andhra Pradesh stands as a fine example of such effective governance.

He distributed essential commodities and relief materials to families affected by Cyclone Montha at Durgapuram in Bhimavaram on Thursday. Accompanied by district Collector Chadalavada Nagarani, he handed over 25 kg rice bags, daily essentials and vegetables to cyclone victims.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Varma said the government is providing immediate relief to the affected people and working to restore normalcy at the earliest. He praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for taking timely preventive measures and ensuring effective coordination among departments, which helped minimise the cyclone’s damage.

He noted that the Chief Minister personally monitored the situation from the Secretariat late into the night and kept Prime Minister Narendra Modi regularly informed about the developments in the State.

He said, in West Godavari district, around 91 rehabilitation centres were set up to shelter people from cyclone-affected areas. The government has identified 25,000 affected families, each receiving 25 kg rice, 1 kg red gram, 1 kg sugar, one packet palm oil, and vegetables as immediate relief supplies.

He added that families staying in rehabilitation camps are being provided with Rs 1,000 each, while fisherfolk families in coastal areas are receiving Rs 3,000 per family as financial aid.

Deputy Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy, Bhimavaram RDO K Praveen Kumar Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Ramachandra Reddy, and MRVO Rambabu participated in the programme.