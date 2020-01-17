Nellore: SP Bhaskar Bhushan assures to strive for the welfare of personnel

Nellore: Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Bhushan said he would strive for the development of police personnel by taking suggestions of the Association. He formally released the Police Diary-2020 at Umesh Chandra Conference Hall here on Thursday and said that the diary is having comprehensive information useful for the staff members for discharging their duties.

He indicated he wouldn't compromise on the issues of indiscipline and dereliction of duties. He assured that they wouldn't allow pressures from the outside forces on the personnel while performing their duties.

Police Association district president Maddipati Prasad Rao said that they had started preparing the diary for the first time 15 years ago and now the updated one is being distributed this year with full data and information.

He expressed thanks to the SP Bhaskar Bhushan and other association members for their support. State Honorary President M Gangadhar. Additional SPs Manohar Rao and Veerabhadrudu, EC member Srinivasulu Reddy and others were present.