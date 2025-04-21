  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Old students reunite to cherish special moments

Old students reunite to cherish special moments
x
Highlights

As part of the reunion meeting organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, old students met at Vijnana Bharathi High School at Durganagar in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam: As part of the reunion meeting organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, old students met at Vijnana Bharathi High School at Durganagar in Visakhapatnam.

Academic coordinator of BVK B Narayana Rao formally inaugurated the meet. School president M. Shyam Kumar, school correspondent BJM Ravikumar encouraged the alumni to stay connected with the institution and contribute their part to its growth. School principal Mahalakshmi Vadrevu explained the current initiatives taken by the institution along with its achievements.

The reunion meeting brought 20 former teachers and 30 old students together onto a platform to cherish special moments after a long time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick