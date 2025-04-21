Live
- Int’l conference on ‘Applications of Rare Earths’ from today
- Visionary Chandrababu is a symbol of determination
- Tirumala witnesses heavy pilgrim rush
- Majlis party deadlier than a poisonous snake: Bandi
- ICSI’s expertise plays vital role in Viksit Bharat vision: Kishan
- BRS leaders of Rjnr, Chevella told to brace for bypolls soon
- Saraswati Pushkaralu: State govt to tap AP for more boats
- 3 drug peddlers held, 380 gm of hashish oil worth Rs 3.7L seized
- Trains cancelled due to commissioning of third line in Waltair
- Weekend crackdown: 218 caught for drunk driving
Old students reunite to cherish special moments
Highlights
As part of the reunion meeting organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, old students met at Vijnana Bharathi High School at Durganagar in Visakhapatnam.
Visakhapatnam: As part of the reunion meeting organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, old students met at Vijnana Bharathi High School at Durganagar in Visakhapatnam.
Academic coordinator of BVK B Narayana Rao formally inaugurated the meet. School president M. Shyam Kumar, school correspondent BJM Ravikumar encouraged the alumni to stay connected with the institution and contribute their part to its growth. School principal Mahalakshmi Vadrevu explained the current initiatives taken by the institution along with its achievements.
The reunion meeting brought 20 former teachers and 30 old students together onto a platform to cherish special moments after a long time.
Next Story