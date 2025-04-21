Old students reunite to cherish special moments

Visakhapatnam: As part of the reunion meeting organised in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, old students met at Vijnana Bharathi High School at Durganagar in Visakhapatnam.

Academic coordinator of BVK B Narayana Rao formally inaugurated the meet. School president M. Shyam Kumar, school correspondent BJM Ravikumar encouraged the alumni to stay connected with the institution and contribute their part to its growth. School principal Mahalakshmi Vadrevu explained the current initiatives taken by the institution along with its achievements.

The reunion meeting brought 20 former teachers and 30 old students together onto a platform to cherish special moments after a long time.