UGD connection with just Rs 1: Narayana

Nellore: MA&UD Minister P Narayana has said that the government has decided to provide under-ground drainage (UGD) connection in towns and cities for only one rupee.

As part of the second day of his ongoing visits in the city, the Minister has inspected the condition of parks and schools at NTR Nagar, AC Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Mulapet areas in the city on Sunday.

Narayana has said that the previous YSRCP government had collected Rs 5,000 for UGD connection from public. But the present government has decided to collect Rs 1 as nominal fee to give UGD connection, he said, adding that the beneficiary has to bear the expenditure of pipelines and other materials required for the connection.

Recalling that 90 per cent of UGD works were taken up with about Rs 1,100 crore of TIDCO funds in Nellore city during 2014, Narayana alleged that previous YSRCP government failed to complete the remaining works only because of political reasons. He assured that the pending UGD works will be resumed very soon following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu agreed to sanction funds for the purpose very soon.

Stating that during TDP’s regime in 2014 as many as 110 parks were developed across the State with all infrastructure facilities including central lighting system, the Minister said pending works of these parks and schools would be completed very soon.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner M Surya Teja and others were present.