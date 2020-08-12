Visakhapatnam: 1,168 liquor bottles seized

Visakhapatnam: The police seized Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) at Tagarapuvalasa here on Tuesday. In connection with this, a couple was arrested for hoarding the liquor bottles and selling them at high prices.

About 1,086 liquor bottles were stocked at a scrap shop by the couple. The accused were identified as Chodi Venkata Rao and his wife Sridevi. Based on a reliable source, Bheemunipatnam police conducted raids at Venkata Rao's scrap shop and a pan shop at Tagarapuvalsa.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the City Task Force had conducted three raids at Arilova police station jurisdiction, Kancharapalem and III Town police station limits and seized 82 quarter liquor bottles.