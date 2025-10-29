Waltair steps up safety measures to handle cyclone impact

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) has taken extensive precautionary measures and put in place elaborate arrangements to deal with the impact of cyclone Montha in an effective manner.

Addressing the media, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra informed that help desks have been set up at 10 major stations across the division to provide timely information regarding train cancellations, diversions and short-terminations.

More than 23 trains per day have been cancelled, while 15 trains rescheduled to ensure the safety of passengers, he informed.

Further, the DRM appealed to passengers to cooperate with the railways during the period of adverse weather, assuring that all possible measures are being taken to ensure safety and comfort of passengers.

To handle any possible disruptions, 17 diesel locomotives and generators are kept on standby to restore operations in case of power failures.

Expert teams have been deployed at intervals of every 50-km, ready to respond swiftly in the event of any emergency.

Adequate drinking water facilities have been arranged in railway colonies and stations to serve as a back-up during restoration work.

Communication systems got strengthened with satellite phones and enhanced rail network connectivity to maintain effective coordination. Sufficient stocks of food and essential items were ensured at station catering units to support stranded passengers.

To monitor the situation continuously and coordinate field operations, a 24x7 war room was activated at the divisional headquarters.

Accident relief trains, material relief trains, excavators, and bulldozers are strategically positioned at various key locations in Kothavalasa–Kirandul, Koraput–Rayagada, Rayagada–Vizianagaram and the Duvvada–Visakhapatnam–Palasa section for prompt restoration of train services after the cyclone.

Continuous surveillance of railway bridges, tracks, yards, and signalling systems is being carried out to ensure infrastructure safety. Patrolmen and watchmen were deployed to keep a close watch on vulnerable locations.

Frequent passenger announcements are made at stations to update the public on train movements and safety precautions. In addition, bulk messages have been sent in advance to passengers about train cancellations, diversions, and rescheduling details.