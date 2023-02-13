YS Jagan to meet YSRCP MLAs, assembly coordinators today, to give directions to be followed
YSRCP president and state chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will hold a review meeting with party MLAs, assembly constituency coordinators, Jagananna Secretariat conveners, household heads (JCS) state coordinators, district presidents and regional coordinators on Monday.The meeting will begin at 3 pm at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli.
YSRCP central office said in a statement on Sunday that all the invitees must attend this meeting. In particular, the MLAs and coordinators must submit a hard copy (in a pen drive) or a soft copy of the final list of those appointed as 'Gruha Sarathis' in the format prescribed by the party in this meeting.
