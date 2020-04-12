Despite difficulties experienced due to Coronavirus outbreak, sowing of Summer Crops progresses satisfactorily

The Ministry of Agriculture on Saturday said that the sowing of the Summer Crops has progressed satisfactorily despite the difficulties experienced due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and the 21-day lockdown effective since March 24, 2020, midnight to fight the COVID-19 disease.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the total area under the Summer Crops including Rice, Pulses, Coarse Cereals and Oil Seeds cultivation has registered an increase of 11.64 lakh hectares over last year. It said, as against a total cultivated area of 37.12 lakh hectares in the year 2018-19, the summer crops have been sown in an area of 48.76 lakh hectares in the fiscal year 2019-20. The normal area of the corresponding week in the last year was 41.81 lakh hectares as on April 10.

The data is based on the statistics compiled by the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare as on April 10, 2020.

Here is the table on the 'Progress of area coverage under Summer crops': shorturl.at/epuNU

Among the Summer Crops, Rice is the main driver of growth in the cultivable area, clocking a robust 8.77 per cent increase in the sown area. All other crops have also registered an increase in the sown area below one per cent, barring Ragi coarse cereal, which has registered a marginal decline of 0.06 per cent over the last year.

About 32.58 lakh hectares area coverage under Summer Rice has been reported compared to 23.81 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year. The area has been reported mainly from West Bengal, Telangana, Odisha, Assam, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala.

In case of pulses about 3.97 lakh hectare area coverage has been reported compared to 3.01 lakh hectare during the corresponding period of last year. Among Coarse cereals, about 5.54 lakh ha area coverage has been reported compared to 4.33 lakh hectare during the corresponding period of last year. While among Oilseeds, about 6.66 lakh hectare sown area has been reported, up from 5.97 lakh hectare during the corresponding period last year.