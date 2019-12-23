Tata Sons verdict: MCA seeks modification in NCLAT order

New Delhi: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Monday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLT) seeking certain modification in its order in the Tata Sons matter.

The Registrar of Companies (RoC) on Monday moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal requesting to amend its order and remove the word 'illegal' with respect to the conversion of Tata Sons from a public company to private company.

The petition filed by RoC was mentioned on Monday before NCLAT, which has directed to list the matter on January 2, 2020, for hearing.

In its petition, RoC had asked "to carry out the requisite amendment in paragraphs…. of the judgement dated December 18, 2019, to correctly reflect the conduct of RoC Mumbai as not being illegal and being as per the provisions of the Companies Act along with the rules."