Kajol cheers for Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, calls him an excellent producer

Bollywood star Kajol took to Instagram to shower support and appreciation for husband Ajay Devgn’s latest film Son of Sardaar 2, which hit theatres on August 1. Sharing a snippet from the film, Kajol wrote, “Looking forward to the full-on dhamaka of #SOS2! Congratulations @ajaydevgn and the whole cast.”

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2012 comedy hit Son of Sardaar. This romantic comedy stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra. The film also marks the posthumous appearance of actor Mukul Dev. The film released in direct competition with Dhadak 2 at the box office.

In a recent interview, Kajol opened up about her dynamic with Ajay Devgn when it comes to filmmaking, saying the two rarely clash over creative decisions. “Economically, I think he has a lot of people to advise him… As far as the film Maa was concerned, yes, we had long conversations, especially about the climax and VFX. But we've never had any big fights over films,” she noted.

Praising Ajay’s role as a producer, Kajol added, “He's an excellent and very hands-on producer—from scripting, VFX, music to even marketing, he ensures everything fits perfectly. He’s involved in every step.”

With Kajol’s encouragement and Ajay’s dedication, Son of Sardaar 2 has garnered attention not just for its cast but also for its behind-the-scenes passion.