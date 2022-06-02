Lyrical Video Of ‘Nagaadaarilo’ Song From Rana And Sai Pallavi’s ‘Virata Parvam’ Is Out

This movie will be released on 17th June, 2022!



Tollywood's ace actor Rana Daggubati teamed up with natural beauty Sai Pallavi for the action love tale Virata Parvam. Although the shooting of this movie wrapped up a year ago, the deadly Covid-19 and other reasons made it get postponed. But now, the movie is all set to hit the screens this month. Thus, the makers and the lead actors are raising the expectations with their frequent updates. Off late, they dropped the lyrical video of the love song "Nagaadaarilo…" and showcased a glimpse of the love tale!



Rana Daggubati shared the lyrical video on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the song poster, Rana also wrote, "ఇంతదాక పుట్టలేదుగ - ప్రేమ కన్న గొప్ప విప్లవం #Nagaadaarilo Song from #VirataParvam out now! https://youtu.be/MsMDLykx6Bk @Sai_Pallavi92". In this lyrical video, Sai Pallavi aka Vennala is seen in the forest in search of Comrade Ravanna. Rana also looked awesome and is essaying the role of a writer cum comrade Ravi Shankar. He will be spreading awareness in the villages and also stand against the corrupted leaders in support of the village people. Well, Vennela who gets inspired by his writings gradually falls in love with him and also goes in search of Ravanna to forest. The same glimpses are shown in the lyrical video. She looked classy in the village girl appeal!

Going with the plot, it is set in the backdrop of the Maoist movement, this movie will roll us back to the 1990s of Andhra state and show us the fight of the Maoist leader Ravanna. He also fights for the rights of normal people and question the corrupted leaders. Natural beauty Sai Pallavi aka Vennela will be seen falling in love with Rana without even seeing him.

'Virata Parvam' movie is directed by Venu Udugula and is produced by D. Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas and Suresh Productions banner. The movie is inspired and made based on the true events that took place in 1990s. Rana is essaying the role of Comrade Ravanna and Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennala. Even Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand are roped in to play important roles.

Virata Parvam movie will be released on 17th June, 2022 in theatres!