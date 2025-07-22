Live
Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' Enters Rs 100 Crore Club in 4 Days Despite Monday Slowdown
Romantic drama Saiyaara has officially crossed Rs 100 crore in just four days of its release, director Mohit Suri’s film has been doing exceptionally well.
Saiyaara Movie Review
Starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who made their big screen debuts with the film, Mohit Suri Saiyaara movie surpassed expectations to emerge as one of the most successful ranked among the Top 5 Hindi film collections of 2025 so far, boosting Saiyaara box office collection with a trendsetting first dual-debut lead pair.
Saiyaara Box Office Collection
The Sacnilk data reveals Ahaan Panday Saiyaara earned an estimated Rs 21 crore on its opening day (Friday). Box office business increased on Day 2 (Saturday) with the film grossing Rs 26 crore. On Sunday (Day 3), Suri’s film had its best show of the week with an estimated Rs 35.75 crore at the box office, the highest romantic drama box office film so far. Predictably for a Monday, the film experienced a dip in collections, garnering approximately Rs 22.50 crore on Monday.
Saiyaara day 4 collection, Saiyaara Rs 100 crore as it recorded a total India net collection of Rs 105.75 crore in just 96 hours.
Highest Grossing Movies Of 2025
With its Rs 100 crore feat, Aneet Padda debut film has jumped to the 7th position on the list of highest grossing Bollywood movies of 2025, ...surpassing ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ (Rs 92 crore) and ‘Jaat’ (Rs 88 crore), but falling short of ‘Sikandar’ (Rs 110 crore) and ‘Sky Force’ (Rs 112 crore)."
Emotional story, powerful music and a captivating lead cast, which includes a couple of breakouts, have all worked in Saiyaara’s favour to drive its box office business. With Saiyaara movie earnings approximately Rs 150 crore by the first week’s conclusion, the film is poised to enter the list of Top 5 highest grossing Bollywood films of 2025.