Akhil Akkineni's Agent Movie Will Be Released In The Theatres On This Date

Tollywood's young actor Akhil who belongs to the Akkineni clan is all awaiting to bag that blockbuster… His last four movies bagged a decent status at the ticket windows but failed to show the same in collections. But now, he completely transformed his body and is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming movie Agent. Off late, the makers unveiled the release date and dropped the new poster on their social media page…

Akhil Akkineni also shared the release date and unveiled the new poster… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Brace yourselves. This one is going to be WILD ! August 12th it is". Akhil is seen terrific holding a high-end rifle and sported in a black outfit! The complete action sequence background showcasing a few shooters raised the expectations on the movie.

Agent movie is directed by Surender Reddy and is produced by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender Cinema banners. A couple of days ago, the makers also introduced South Indian ace actor Mammootty from this movie releasing his character poster… In the first look poster, he is seen as a saviour and looked terrific holding a rifle. He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'.

According to the sources, writer Vakkantham Vamsi penned a powerful script for Agent movie and thus it is going to be an intense action drama. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

This movie will be released on 12th August, 2022 in the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day…