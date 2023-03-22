'Endhe Endhe' Song Promo Is Out From Akhil And Sakshi's From Agent Movie

On the occasion of the Ugadi festival, the new updates from upcoming Tollywood movies are still creating a buzz on social media. We have already witnessed teasers, songs and new posters. Even the makers of Akhil Akkineni's Agent movie also made the special occasion turn into the best one by unveiling the melodious song "Endhe Endhe…" song promo. Already the earlier released teaser upped the expectations and now this song promo took them a notch higher. Akhil totally transformed his body for this high-end action thriller and he will be seen as a ruthless agent who fights for the country.

Along with the makers, even Akhil and Sakshi also shared the "Endhe Endhe…" song promo on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

The makers also wrote, "A breezy romantic melody that makes your hearts go blazing. Here's #EndheEndhe Song Promo from #Agent - https://youtu.be/9VAdwUVx1Q4 Full Song Launch on March 24th Lyrics by Academy Award winneRRR @boselyricist garu @AkhilAkkineni8 @sakshivaidya99 @DirSurender".

The promo is all melodious and the full song will be launched on 24th March, 2023… Even the lead actors looked cool and romantic in the poster!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it's just amazing and Akhil is seen in terrific appeal holding the best side of him. He will be introduced by Mammootty who is essaying the role of colonel Mahadev in the movie. He describes him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle! He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'. Even Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk are also roped in to essay prominent roles in this movie.

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

Casting Details:

• Mammootty as Colonel Mahadev

• Akhil Akkineni

• Sakshi Vaidya

• Dino Morea as God

• Vikramjeet Virk as Deva

Agent will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023 as a summer treat…