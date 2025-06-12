  • Menu
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared – Here's How to Check

Highlights

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 is out! Check your Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) result now on sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Clerk Mains Result 2025 for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts. The result was declared on June 11, 2025 and is available at sbi.co.in.

How to Check Your Result

Visist the sbi.co.in

Click on the “Careers” tab

Open “Current Openings”

Click on the link for SBI Junior Associate Mains Result

Enter your registration number and date of birth

View and download your result

Important Info

Exam Dates: April 10 & 12, 2025

Total Posts: 14,191

Next Step: Qualified candidates will attend the Language Test (LPT)

Final Selection: Based on Mains score + LPT

