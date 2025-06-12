Live
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 Declared – Here's How to Check
Highlights
SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 is out! Check your Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) result now on sbi.co.in.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the Clerk Mains Result 2025 for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts. The result was declared on June 11, 2025 and is available at sbi.co.in.
How to Check Your Result
Visist the sbi.co.in
Click on the “Careers” tab
Open “Current Openings”
Click on the link for SBI Junior Associate Mains Result
Enter your registration number and date of birth
View and download your result
Important Info
Exam Dates: April 10 & 12, 2025
Total Posts: 14,191
Next Step: Qualified candidates will attend the Language Test (LPT)
Final Selection: Based on Mains score + LPT
