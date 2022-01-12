A Private Bus In Karnataka Overturn Causing Two Women Losing Her Hands And Injuring Four

A road accident that occurred in Sigandur to Kollur carrying six passengers on a private bus were injured, with two of them losing their hands. On Tuesday evening, the accident occurred when the bus was navigating a curve near Dali, Kollur. The patients who lost their hands were recognised by the authorities as Shamalamma,48 years old, and Roopa, 49 years old. Shamalamma has been transferred to Mangaluru's Wenlock Government District Hospital, while Roopa has been taken to Manipal's Kasturba Hospital.

The accident that occurred in Kollur also injured four more people. The remaining four people were identified as Shankarappa (50), Rathnamma (52), Venkatamana (45), and Chandrakala (42), all from Kolar district. They were take to Kundapur's Taluk Government Hospital for their further treatment.The injured were all members of a group travelling from Kolar to Kollur on a pilgrimage. Before travelling to Kollur, they visited the Sri Chaudeshvari shrine in Sigandur.

The local residents helped Kollur police to transport those injured to the hospital. According to Nasir Hussain, a sub inspector of the Kollur police station, the bus driver lost control that caused the accident.

According to sources, the bus were carrying the pilgrims and on that instance, a team lead by Dr. Robert Rebello summoned doctors and personnel who had departed after duty hours and ensured that the injured persons were cared for as soon as possible.