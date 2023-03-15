DC warns of suspending corrupt officials

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Dr. KV Rajendra warned that if there is a complaint against an officer about corruption , demanding bribe from public for official work , such officials will be suspended. Speaking in an interaction organised by journalists association at Patrika Bhavan on Monday he said that officials should not make public to wander. He said he noticed such incidents and would be dealt strictly in future. He said that strict instructions has been given to the municipality, municipal commissioner, tehsildar.

Strict measures are being taken with the aim of making the upcoming assembly elections free and peaceful, and 400 rowdies have been identified. Among them, one rowdy sheeter has already been deported and there is a possibility of 3 more people being deported from district. In the wake of the assembly elections, the police officers have been alerted by checking the movements of some people in the district. Some more are being arrested and jailed under the Goonda Act. He warned that strict action will be taken against anyone who disturbs law and order. An integrated command control system like the concept of smart city will be implemented and a programme will be organised to support tourism throughout the year in Mysuru. Expressway , railway, air service has improved between Mysuru and Bengaluru Thus, there is an opportunity to bring many changes in relation to tourism activities in Mysuru.

All the tourist spots in Mysuru will be closed after 5.30. So after evening the tourists will not get any kind of entertainment. Efforts are being made to organize programmes on all weekends of the year by implementing an integrated commandant control system as per the Smart City concept. He said that through this system, women, old people, children, backward sections will be protected, traffic control and other things will be changed and tourism will be developed.

'Through the theme based activity, our world famous heritage sites will be shown to the world at night. Opinions are being collected from everyone for that. At least on weekends, a platform should be created for tourists to spend their time till 10 pm. Theme based activities are planned for 52 weekends'. He said that programmes like painting, cereal and kite festival would be organized.

Open Street Festival was being held in the district for the past few years with the aim of emphasizing tourism. However, recently it has not been possible to organize such activities. In the near future, a permanent plan will be made to hold such useful programs continuously on weekends. He explained that 32 departments will be given responsibility for program planning for one week. There is no fear of corona epidemic in the district at present.