Practically ties up with RUPSA to provide high-quality education to students

Bengaluru: Practically, a learning app designed to make learning immersive and increase retention in STEM learning among students of class 6 to 12, has tied up with RUPSA (Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association, Karnataka) to provide high-quality education to 1.2 lakh students and 6,000 teachers at 300 RUPSA partner schools.



This marks the expansion of Practically in the southern state of Karnataka after creating a niche in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

As a part of this collaboration, Practically School Solution will be adopted by renowned schools in Karnataka including Sandipani Group of Institution at Bangalore, Hongirana International School at Chitradurga, Chinmaya Vidya Kendra at Bangalore, NMK Institution at Jagalur, Veda School at Chitradurga to name a few.

It will enable teachers to conduct unlimited virtual classes from anywhere, any time and on any device. The Practically School Solution additionally offers features like reports, polls, analytics, assigning homework, etc. which assists the teacher to closely monitor the progress of each student. .

While commenting on the expansion of Practically into Karnataka, Charu Noheria, COO and Co-Founder, Practically, said, "Practically School Solution has been very well received in AP and Telangana. We are now expanding our footprints in Karnataka with this association with RUPSA. We are proud to extend our new age e-learning techniques and high-quality digital content to hundreds of schools thus developing a more engaged and efficient method of teaching and learning. We are aiming to add 900 RUPSA partner schools in a phased manner in the next 12 months."

"The current Covid-19 situation has disproportionately affected the education system of the country. It is essential that schools continue providing seamless education while effectively utilizing latest digital tools while fulfilling the necessary academic needs of students. We are very excited to partner with Practically as it will help to upskill our teachers in digital tools and ensure academic continuity in children." said Lokesh S Talikatee, State president, RUPSA.