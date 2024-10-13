Long-distance relationships: More than facetime and flowers

'Long distance relationship' is in itself a term that often stirs up several emotions- for some, it could be butterflies while for others jitters. On one hand, there could be college-time lovebirds struggling to get through it, on the other there could be a newbie couple taking on the distance like pros. This surely clears the air that long distance could not be everyone's cup of tea.

However, even though as overwhelming as it seems, a long-distance relationship can be worked out. The perfect recipe for this distant relationship is loads of communication from both the parties with a hint of surprises to keep that spark alive.

Even though the recipe for far-apart relationships can be mastered to some extent, one less talked about aspect of this type of dating is its impact on mental well-being. The distance surely does wonders since it gives one the time to grow individually within the relationship but the lack of longing sometimes might become overbearing, causing psychological struggles.

Long-distance relationships: Behind the flowers and sunshine

Long-distance relationships and mental health, the duo does not quite go well with each other. Even though technology has made distant sweethearts a facetime away but it fails to close the gap of personal longing.

Here's a look at the psychological aftermath of remote relationships:

FOMO: Distance can cause two people in a long-distance relationship to become victims of FOMO. This state can cause frustration and fear of missing out on the life of the other person. Soon after, this overpowering feeling can take over one's mental well-being, taking the shape of anxiety and stress.

Solo-slumping: It is common for one partner or both in a relationship to frequently find themselves in a state of solo-slumping. This can feel like a never-ending wave of loneliness accompanied by sadness. It can be triggered by something as simple as seeing a couple engaged in any activity in public. According to NCBI, long-distance relationships are linked to psychological distress, including feelings of loneliness and uncertainty about the relationship.

Trust dilemmas: Trust dilemmas and long-distance relationships mostly go hand-in-hand. Lack of personal bonding and constant communication can give birth to doubts which act as a breeding ground for insecurity and jealousy, impelling negative spikes in a relationship. This negativity can not only hamper a relationship but also interfere with the well-being of individuals involved in a relationship. According to an NCBI study, being in an unhappy relationship can have a greater impact on mental well-being than being single or divorced.

Beyond the bumps

Communication, communication and communication: Healthy and consistent communication is the key to the success of every long-distance relationship. Small updates and quick check-ins can do wonders in changing the trajectory of a relationship towards growth and prosperity. This will not only allow both partners to be engaged in each other's lives but also promote a sense of security in a relationship, negating loneliness and trust concerns.

Emotional intimacy: Fostering emotional intimacy by way of sharing experiences and vulnerabilities can go a long way in nurturing a profound connection. Beyond that, establishing future plans and joint goals can make the distance feel more temporary, providing both partners something to look forward to. Further, constant reassurance can work like a charm in chucking out stress, anxiety and insecurity from a relationship.

Bonus tip: Befriend surprises!

Thoughtful and fun surprises along the way can work miracles in retaining the spark in a long-distance relationship. A small gesture to cheer them up on their bad days, ordering their favourite food to lift their mood, sending them something that reminds them of you or flying to their city to surprise them once in a while can strengthen the foundation of a far-apart relationship, giving your partner something to remember you by.

Long-distance relationship: Find your calm amidst the chaos!

The journey of a long-distance relationship can surely be tough, marked by physical and mental challenges. However, the route to get beyond them is to choose the one with communication, reassurance and security. For all the long-distance sweethearts out there, let us beat the long-distance relationship woes with meaningful conversations, emotional support and a sweet gesture at a time.