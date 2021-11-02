Badvel and Huzurabad by-election results: Counting of votes to begin

The counting of votes for the by-election held for the Badvel in Andhra Pradesh and Huzurabad in Telangana will begin on Tuesday morning. The authorities have made all arrangements for the counting process adhering to the covid regulations. Meanwhile, there is a tough fight in Huzurabad between BJP'S Etela Rajender and the TRS party's Gellu Srinivas. It's just a matter of hours where the winner of the tough battle will be disclosed. While in the Badvel constituency, the YSRCP seems to be getting a massive majority against BJP and Congress. Let's wait for the EVM machines to be opened