  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Live Updates

Badvel and Huzurabad by-election results: Counting of votes to begin

Badvel and Huzurabad by-election results: Counting of votes to begin
x
Highlights

The counting of votes for the by-election held for the Badvel in Andhra Pradesh and Huzurabad in Telangana will begin on Tuesday morning. The...

The counting of votes for the by-election held for the Badvel in Andhra Pradesh and Huzurabad in Telangana will begin on Tuesday morning. The authorities have made all arrangements for the counting process adhering to the covid regulations. Meanwhile, there is a tough fight in Huzurabad between BJP'S Etela Rajender and the TRS party's Gellu Srinivas. It's just a matter of hours where the winner of the tough battle will be disclosed. While in the Badvel constituency, the YSRCP seems to be getting a massive majority against BJP and Congress. Let's wait for the EVM machines to be opened

Show Full Article
Print Article
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X