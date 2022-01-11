Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 11 January 2022


- 11 Jan 2022 6:20 AM GMT
It is known that Jagananna Smart Townships (MIGs) are being set up with the aim of fulfilling the dream of the middle class in urban and rural areas. In the first installment, layouts have been prepared at Navalur near Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Dharmavaram in Anantapur district, Kandukur in Prakasam district, Rayachoti in Kadapa district, Kavali in Nellore district and Eluru in West Godavari district. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the website on Tuesday at 11 am from the camp office. Plots of 150, 200, 240 square yards have been prepared as per the demand with all the permits and facilities.Read more
- 11 Jan 2022 6:07 AM GMT
A young man who married a minor four days ago committed suicide in Guntur while the deceased family members allege that he committed suicide in an attack and harassment by her family members and relatives. The details are as per the police report, Adapaka Sriram (18) from Pinapadu in the town is working as an auto driver and delivery boy in a water plant. When he went to NCRNM High School in urban Marisupeta last year to lay water cans, he came in contact with a ninth-grade girl at the same school. Both were reprimanded after the matter came to the notice of both the families.Read more
- 11 Jan 2022 5:58 AM GMT
Minister of state for Energy Jagadish Reddy has tested positive for COVID-19. The minister said that he is suffering from mild symptoms of coronavirus and tested positive on undergoing the tests. "I have moved into home isolation and I request all those who associated closely with me for the past few days should undergo tests," the minister said. On Monday, the state witnessed a mild dip in COVID-19 cases. As many as 1,825 cases were reported from Telangana on Monday and the positivity rate has been decreased from 3.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent. On the other hand, 351 people were discharged from the COVID-19 while a person succumbed to the virus.Read more