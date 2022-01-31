Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 31 January 2022
Live Updates: Hyderabad, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh News Today 31 January 2022
Live Updates today on 31 January 2022: The Hans India blog provides you the latest news from India, Telangana, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh. You can find all the Live updates from India and abroad as they break
- 31 Jan 2022 7:31 AM GMT
In a shocking incident reported in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, a woman was allegedly evicted from her house by the tenants. The woman revealed the injustice done to her to reporters on Sunday. Going into the details, Shantamma has a shed of 3 cents in Rudrampet Village on Survey No. 82-3b. In 2002, a man named Suryanarayana Reddy rented a house with his family. Recently, Shantamma's family members became suspicious of Suryanarayana Reddy and asked him to vacate the house.Read more
- 31 Jan 2022 7:17 AM GMT
Over 4 lakh people are found to have been suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19 through the door-to-door fever survey in the first phase, conducted in some districts of Telangana. In a report submitted by the officials, a total of 4,00,283 people were found with the infection during the nine-day fever survey. Officials said that they have examined 90 lakh households and 6.58 people in the out-patient ward of the hospitals. They added that the isolation kits were given to 3,97,898 people even if they had no virus symptoms during the fever survey, held from January 21 to 29Read more
- 31 Jan 2022 6:37 AM GMT
Renowned photographer and photojournalist Bharat Bhushan passed away in the wee hours of today at his residence in Hyderabad. Bharat Bhushan is said to have been suffering from multiple health issues for some time. Bharat Bhushan was known for popularizing Telangana by capturing Telangana's lifestyle and culture. Born in erstwhile Warangal district to Gudimalla Anasuya and Lakshminarayana, Bhushan worked for several English and Telugu newspapers. Over the years, Bhushan popularized culture and tradition especially Bathukamma and rural life through his photographyRead more
- 31 Jan 2022 6:24 AM GMT
Amid dense fog at Gannavaram airport, flight services were delayed on Monday early morning. Meanwhile, the fights from Delhi, Bangalore to Vijayawada were hovered around the airport due to fog as it had difficulty in landing on the airport runway. Airport officials have made clear that several flights were also disrupted due to the fog.Read more
- 31 Jan 2022 6:23 AM GMT
Online classes for first and second year under graduate students at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad will be continued till February 14 and later physical classes for will be conducted adhering to COVID-19 norms. Meanwhile, the offline classes and exams for the third and fourth year students and for all PG courses will begin from February 1. Accordingly, notices have been sent to the colleges affiliated to the university on the conduct of classes for students from various courses.Read more
- 31 Jan 2022 6:22 AM GMT
The Andhra Pradesh state government is planning to set up integrated collectorates in the new districts. It is hoped that by setting up all the major district offices in one place they will be made more accessible to the public. This is expected to greatly reduce the need for land and also the cost. Integrated Collectorate Complexes have been set up at various places in the new districts formed in Telangana and there are similar ones elsewhere in other states. Authorities said they have looked at all of them and come to an understanding of how to set up integrated collectorates according to the conditions and needs of our stateRead more