All arrangements in place for smooth conduct of Ganesh festivities

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday said that elaborate arrangements were made for the smooth conduct of Ganesh festival. He was speaking after inspecting the famous Khairatabad Ganesh pandal.

The Minister said the Khairatabad Ganesh was famous across the world and many people from different parts of the country visited the Khairatabad Ganesh.

"All the arrangements have been made so that devotees do not face any hardships during darshan. Traffic diversions will also be made for the smooth conduct of the festival," the Minister said, adding that to promote eco-friendly idols for the Ganesh festival that starts on August 31, over six lakh clay Ganesh idols would be distributed in the city.

Speaking about the protests that were held in Old City following the comments of Goshmamahal MLA Raja Singh, who has since been suspended from BJP party, the Minister said such incidents occurring in Hyderabad was unfortunate. "Some people are intentionally giving provocative statements," he said.