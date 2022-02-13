Jogi Ramesh slams Naidu for supporting Ashok Babu

Vijayawada: Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh came down heavily on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders for making a hue and cry over the arrest of TDP MLC P Ashok Babu, saying that they are were indulging in 'cheap politics' only to divert people's attention from Special Category Status (SCS).

Speaking to media at party central office at Tadepalli on Saturday, the MLA said TDP MLC Ashok Babu had used a fake degree certificate in the commercial taxes department, was arrested and later granted bail. Chandrababu has been politicising his arrest and supporting him to cover up their mistake and questioned how could people, government employees, intellectuals and journalists support him.

He said Naidu made SCS a closed chapter while the Chief Minister has been striving hard for it and added that it was due to the Chief Minister, the Central government had agreed to discuss on the state bifurcation issues including SCS. He said Naidu has been trying to divert the attention of public from SCS through his cheap politics.

However, later reports said SCS and other AP-related issues are not on the agenda of the February 17 meeting of 3-member committee set up by the Centre to settle disputes between the Telugu states.

The MLA said Naidu is unable to bear the welfare governance of Jagan Mohan Reddy and criticising the government with selfish motives. He slammed TDP leaders for using abusive language and said the government or the Chief Minister doesn't have anything to do with the arrest of Ashok Babu.