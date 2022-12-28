'PM Modi called us amid busy schedule; we are all fine', says brother Prahlad Modi

Mysuru: Prahlad Damodar Modi, the brother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said on Wednesday that amid his busy schedule, the Prime Minister called him to inquire about his health.

"I informed him that we are all doing fine," he said.

Prahlad Modi and his family members were injured after their car met with an accident near Kadakola village in Mysuru district on Tuesday after the driver lost control over the wheels and hit a road divider. Prahlad Modi had injured his chin in the incident, while his son Mehul Prahlad Modi (40), daughter-in-law Jindal Modi and their six-year-old grandson Menat Mehul Modi also suffered injuries.

Speaking to reporters here, Prahlad Modi said, "Five of us were there in the car. After the accident, people took us to the hospital. We were treated well and I want to thank everyone in this regard."

"The accident should not have taken place, but it somehow happened. There was no mistake on the part of the driver who was also huryt," he said.

"The Mercedes Benz car in which we were travelling belongs to my friend Rajashekar. Whenever I come here, I use his vehicle. When the accident took place, the airbags opened for which we are safe now," he said.

"After being discharged from the hospital, we will go back to Gujarat," Prahlad Modi added.