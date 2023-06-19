  • Menu
Shah to attend series of events during his 2-day stay in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on two-day visit to his home state, Gujarat, during which he will engage in a series of public events and pray at the Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad.

Shah will reach Ahmedabad late Monday evening. The following day, he has a lineup of five public engagements -- the 'Mangla Aarti' at the Jagannath Temple, located in the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad, starting at approximately 3.45 a.m; around 9.15 a.m. he will inaugurate a park in New Ranip, Ahmedabad, which has been developed by the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

He will also dedicate a newly constructed Jagatpur railway flyover in the Chandlodia area. This project is the result of a collaborative effort between the AMC and Railways, aiming to improve transportation infrastructure in the region.

Continuing with his engagements, Shah will also inaugurate a public park developed by CREDAI Ahmedabad, offering a much-needed recreational space for the general public.

The Home Minister will participate in the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony of Trimurti Hospital, situated in the Bavla area of Ahmedabad.

